Days were merry and bright when Mr Holloway came to town | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
March 31 2024 - 5:00pm
A well-dressed Mr Holloway with his merry-go-round at the 1910 Bathurst Show, which was blessed with great weather.
OUR photo this week is another of Mr Gregory's showtime photos, this time featuring Mr Holloway's steam-driven merry-go-round at the 1910 event at the Bathurst Showground. Mr Holloway can be seen posing in his uniform beside his popular show ride. There is a young man in his uniform standing on the large merry-go-round. Local school students are also posing in the photo.

The annual Royal Bathurst Show will be held this year from Friday, April 12 to Sunday, April 14.

