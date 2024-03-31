Days were merry and bright when Mr Holloway came to town | Yesterday, Today

A well-dressed Mr Holloway with his merry-go-round at the 1910 Bathurst Show, which was blessed with great weather.

OUR photo this week is another of Mr Gregory's showtime photos, this time featuring Mr Holloway's steam-driven merry-go-round at the 1910 event at the Bathurst Showground. Mr Holloway can be seen posing in his uniform beside his popular show ride. There is a young man in his uniform standing on the large merry-go-round. Local school students are also posing in the photo.

The annual Royal Bathurst Show will be held this year from Friday, April 12 to Sunday, April 14.

These merry-go-rounds were also referred to as hurdy-gurdies, roundabouts, carousels, gallopers or riding galleries in early years.



This ride had a number of pairs of hand-carved wooden horses, with each horse weighing around 45 kilograms. There would also be a couple of chariot seats for younger riders.



Mr Holloway's merry-go-round moved in a clockwise direction.

He travelled from show to show and to fairs, including throughout Sydney. Children would get excited when they realised he and his magnificent steam merry-go-round were heading into Bathurst.



The showman also enjoyed being part of the sideshow business.

The ride was built on a circular platform on which the animals and chariots were affixed. The circular floor was suspended from a central pole which would be rotated.



Invariably, there would be an associated fairground organ or even something built into the ride to provide the music.

Mr Holloway was later reluctant to convert his merry-go-round to run on electricity. He felt that the steam engine provided unending interest for the local boys and girls.



Often, there would be another merry-go-round (imported from England) on the grounds which had galloping horses.

The Bathurst Agricultural, Horticultural and Pastoral Association annual show of 1910 was held from Wednesday, April 6 to Friday, April 8 under ideal weather conditions.



There was a very large attendance which was expected to be a record.

The official opening ceremony was performed by the Minister for Agriculture Mr J. Perry at noon. Mr H.C. Suttor, president, presided. Among those present were Mr J. Miller, MLA, Messrs F.B. Winchecombe, George Lee, and J. Gormley, MLC.

Some of the classes and sections in 1910 were sulky horse, spring cart horse, dairyman's turnout, butcher's turnout, ladies' hunting contest, water jump and amateur lady rider.



In the dairy section there were things like hand-cured bacon, side factory bacon, factory cured ham, hen eggs, factory made butter, commercial butter, dairy butter and separator butter.

It was reported that the hunting and trotting events had undoubtedly attracted some of the best horses in the state.



The blue ribbon in the "champion blood section" was won by Mr A. Sullivan's John of Gaunt, by Lancaster, defeating Mr E. Ingersole's fine-looking stallion Triem.



There was good competition in the draught horses and some splendid animals faced the judges. Ponies, hackneys, team and harness and spring cart horses were all of a high standard.

The public, and especially the children, just loved the colourful rides' horses, along with the artwork on the carousel.



Often the horses were individually named by the owners.



Many of the steam carousels that were operated in Australia were designed and made in England.



In the latter half of 1800, there were even carving businesses that would carve the animals and seating. Often, these same businesses were into toy-making.

After the show was over, the men would pull the ride down and pack it on a couple of bullock drays to head to the next show.



By 1910, though, the rides were often removed to the Bathurst Railway Station and loaded on a goods train ready to go to Orange for the show there.