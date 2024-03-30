This storied Bathurst venue has a history of over 150 years

WITH OVER 150 years of history, the Sportsground is one of Bathurst's most storied landmarks.
The first mentions of the Sportsground - then known as the Bathurst Cricket Ground - came in the 1860s, with the city was still in its early days.
It was a common place for people to congregate and enjoy a picnic in the early days but when a fence was erected around the field, it meant sport clubs could charge entry fees and, in turn, grow and blossom.
Throughout the 20th century, the Sportsground became a regular home to a whole range of sports including, but not limited to, rugby league, rugby union, athletics, cycling, hockey and even motor sport.
Bathurst historian Mark Windsor said the Sportsground has a rich history that is worth not only exploring but preserving.
"The Sportsground's history is a window into not just our sports, but a window into the recreation of the people at the time," he said.
"What people did in their spare time was probably more of a reflection of what they were interested in."
Mr Windsor believes the Sportsground is one of the most significant sport venues in NSW and can even match the Sydney Cricket Ground is terms of reputation.
"We underestimate how significant this place is in NSW history," he said.
"No oval in NSW can boast the amount of international competitions in such a range of activities.
"I don't even think the Sydney Cricket Ground can. They're close, but to have international competitions in so many sports, the Sportsground is the place."
The Sportsground has hosted touring rugby league nations including Great Britain, New Zealand, France and Papua New Guinea, the All Blacks, international speedway events and international women's cricket, just to name a few.
And since 2021, the Sportsground under went a $1.5 million upgrade to transform it into the premier cricket venue in Bathurst.
It opened for use ahead of the 2023-24 cricket season.
Mr Windsor will host a history talk on Tuesday, April 9, where he will discuss the development of the Sportsground and how its sporting events provide an insight into the character and spirit of Bathurst.
The talk will run from 6pm-7.30pm at the Bathurst Library and is held in conjunction with the Bathurst Autumn Colours Festival.
Tickets are free, but bookings are essential and can be made at the Bathurst Library by calling 6333 6281.
