High and mighty: Blue Mountains bridge project goes to Kelso company

A KELSO company has been awarded an $800,000 tender for a bridge project in the Blue Mountains.
Bob Bowtell's swing bridge on the Six Foot Track between Katoomba and Jenolan Caves was shut due to safety and engineering concerns a year ago.
It remains closed, but a spokesperson for the NSW Minister for Lands and Property, Steve Kamper, has reassured the Blue Mountains Gazette that work will start on May 22, with the bridge expected to be open for walkers in July.
Kelso's Carters General Engineering has been awarded the $802,740 tender to rebuild the swing bridge, which is over the Coxs River west of Katoomba.
The bridge will resemble the old suspension bridge, but will be safer and allow multiple people to cross at the one time.
The main bridge towers will stay, but a new bridge platform, cables, rock anchors and structural bolts will be installed.
The bridge's existing V-shape will be upgraded to a U-shape with larger upgraded cables and anchors for added stability.
"Before it was decommissioned, the bridge's maximum loading was limited to one person at a time," the spokesperson for the minister said.
"The revised design will allow multiple walkers to cross ... while providing improved safety and a better experience."
In the 100 years before the bridge was built, walkers would cross over river rocks near the Coxs River Campground.
And while the bridge has been out of action over the past year, walkers have again been forced to get wet to get across, with minimum water levels around knee high when the river is not in flood.
State Member for Blue Mountains Trish Doyle said she was "pleased to see this investment ... honouring the natural beauty that surrounds us and ensuring a safe passage for walkers".
The original suspension bridge was built in 1992 by the Royal Australian Army Engineers and named after fellow soldier Corporal Bob Bowtell, a 33-year-old Katoomba engineer who died in the Vietnam War.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.