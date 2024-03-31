Salvaged speed: Frankie's journey to Mount Panorama, Maisie living her dream

WHILE it's Frankie's first time contesting the Bathurst 6-Hour, parts of it are already well-acquainted with the famous twists and turns of Mount Panorama.
Frankie being a Mazda RX-8, of course.
The car was built by Maisie Place Motor Sport specifically for the 2024 6-Hour, with multiple panels that we salvaged and repurposed from a car that crashed in the event last year.
"Parts of Frankie have done 6-Hour before," team owner Maisie Place said, laughing.
"It was mostly built out of a car that crashed last year that we were pit-crewing for - with the panels that weren't bent - and we built this car pretty much from scratch just for this event."
Believed to be the first female to own a 6-Hour team and car, Ms Place is still pinching herself in disbelief at what she has achieved at only 24 years of age.
The Batemans Bay competitor developed a love of cars from a very young age, which later led to her doing a mechanic apprenticeship and becoming involved in motor car racing.
And to be at Mount Panorama, with New Zealand drivers 3 Rotor Racing jumping behind the wheel of 'Frankie', is super exciting for the young lady.
"I grew up on property, dad was picking up scrap cars and stuff, that's what he did for a job. So I was always driving cars around the paddock," Ms Place said.
"The rule was if you destroy the car you have to fix it yourself, so I learnt from a young age how to drive and fix cars."
But never in her wildest dreams did she expect to own her own team and be involved in motorsport on a professional level.
"I started Maisie Place Motorsport in 2020 and that's when I first started leasing out race cars, and then it sort of blew up from there," she said.
"It was honestly never even a thought in the back of my mind. I still wake up every day and go how is this my life?
"It's just incredible that I get to do this for a living."
While Ms Place won't take to the track in the 2024 running of the Bathurst 6-Hour, she's hoping the 3 Rotor Racing team and 'Frankie' make it around safely so she can tackle the famous Mount Panorama next year.
Having never been around the circuit under race conditions before, she's eager to jump behind the wheel and experience the thrill of the Mount.
"I have driven the track but never competitively," she said.
"But you don't expect the steepness, it is nothing like it looks on TV. It's crazy.
"It's an awesome track though and I'm hoping to actually drive at this event next year."
