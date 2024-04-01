'Racing is life': Going back to grassroots pays off for Bathurst 6-Hour

GOING back to grassroots was a great result for the 2024 Bathurst 6-Hour.
A slight change of focus by organisers meant more drivers with a dream to compete on Mount Panorama had the opportunity to do so.
And the 18,033 people who attended were thrilled with the action.
Including Western Sydney medical student Nikki Adams, who specifically picked Bathurst for her placement because of Mount Panorama.
"I'm from the country and so is my partner, so when we got the opportunity to come to Bathurst and leave Sydney we jumped at the chance," Ms Adams said.
"Especially having Mount Panorama here, you've got the 1000, you've got the 12-Hour, you've got the 500, I didn't even know the 6-Hour existed so even better, there's another one to add to the list."
Ms Adams was invited to enjoy the action in the Council Box by mayor Jess Jennings, who said it's great to see Mount Panorama and the races associated with the circuit attracting people to Bathurst.
And with the changes made to the 6-Hour this year, Cr Jennings said it was great to see grassroots competitors tearing up the track.
Some changes to the categories and making the 6-Hour the main focus meant there were competitors from smaller teams, driving their own cars and getting the chance to take on the Mount.
"I think the 6-Hour is such a personal passion project for so many drivers," he said.
"It stands out because it has that personal aspect, individuals driving their own cars.
"I saw a bloke as I was walking down with a bright yellow t-shirt with big black writing saying 'racing is life'. And I thought that sums up exactly what's going on here."
While the 6-Hour doesn't attract the crowd the Bathurst 1000 does, Cr Jennings said there was still a terrific economic injection after the Easter long weekend event.
With more than 18,000 spectators plus 300 cars and the crews that come with each team, he said $1.2 million is a conservative estimate of what Bathurst benefited from the 2024 Bathurst 6-Hour.
And he expects the different events Mount Panorama attracts will only continue to brighten the future of Bathurst.
