The rains are coming: Bathurst could get close to 40mm of rain this week

THE first week of April is set to bring a wave of wet weather to Bathurst and across the region.
On Tuesday, April 2, there'll be a 90 per cent chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Tuesday's rain could bring between 3-15mm of rain, with a chance of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon.
The skies will be mostly sunny on Wednesday, but there's a high chance of a possible shower on Thursday about the Blue Mountains, medium chance elsewhere.
There could be a shower or two for Bathurst on Friday, with a 70 per cent chance of rain that could bring 0-15mm.
Saturday is expected to be wet as well, with a 50 per cent chance of a shower or two, that could bring up 6mm of rain.
Down in Sydney's, this week's rain forecast looks quite ominous, with up 45mm forecast for Friday and up to 20mm on Saturday.
