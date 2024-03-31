Inaugural NSW Tree Conference showcases agroforestry in action

THE first NSW Tree Conference was an innovative event held in collaboration with Greening Bathurst, the Central Tablelands Regional Landcare Network and the Central Tablelands Local Land Services.
This represented a new chapter in sustainable farming by advocating for the integration of forestry within our agricultural landscapes.
This initiative, under the theme "Natural capital: trees as an alternative crop", highlighted the critical role of agroforestry in the future of sustainable agriculture, offering a fresh perspective on trees as a beneficial crop that can coexist with traditional farming to enhance biodiversity, soil conservation, and income through sustainable wood production.
Keynote speakers, including pioneers in agroforestry such as Rowan Reid, Dr Fabiano Ximenes from the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) and Professor Rodney Keenan from the University of Melbourne, shared their expertise on the multifaceted benefits of integrating trees into farming operations.
Rowan Reid, known for his contributions to the Australian Master Tree Growers Program, emphasised practical strategies for landholders to incorporate forestry into their practices, thereby enriching the land and its owners.
Dr Fabiano Ximenes' research on utilising marginal lands for biofuel production highlighted the environmental and economic benefits of such initiatives, pointing towards a sustainable energy future.
Professor Rodney Keenan's discussions revolved around the economic advantages of agroforestry, particularly in the context of carbon-neutral agricultural accounting and resilience building.
The conference also featured short talks from experts including Dr Daniel Florance from ANU and Dr David Bush from the CSIRO, who focused on the ecological benefits of strategic tree planting and the importance of seed collection and genetics in tree conservation and utilisation, respectively.
Insights into legislative requirements for farm forestry were provided by Nick Milham from the NSW DPI, while Heath Molden from the Central West Forestry Hub discussed the potential for forestry production in the Central West, especially in light of climate change.
Workshops on the second day provided practical insights into agroforestry implementation, exploring the economic aspects and emerging markets for carbon and biodiversity credits.
A field trip to a farm near Bathurst showcased the benefits of integrating trees into agricultural landscapes, for biodiversity enhancement and climate resilience.
A visit to an organic vegetable farm with mature agroforestry plantings offered a tangible example of the long-term benefits and considerations necessary for successful agroforestry.
Concluding with a note of optimism, the NSW Tree Conference illustrated the unique potential of agroforestry to blend with the natural environment, underscoring the importance of tailoring practices to specific land conditions and market goals.
This event has set the stage for future innovations in sustainable farming, emphasising the synergistic relationship between agriculture and forestry as key to a productive, sustainable and biodiverse landscape.
