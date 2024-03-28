It was a great idea and very helpful, so thank you | Letter

THANK you for keeping track of what's happening in our community.
I appreciate the effort it takes for your journalists to find out, and then go get, information and organise it truthfully and coherently so that the rest of us can just 'scan' and get the info we need succinctly.
Today I am especially thankful that you've got a list of all the church service locations, times, potlucks, choral services (and vigils even) happening over Easter.
Great idea and helpful.
Keep up the good work.
