We'll help you get a fair go and the right outcome | Interagency

DISABILITY Advocacy NSW ("speaking up for fairness") supports people with disability to get a fair go.
We stand beside people with disability to help them know their rights, sort out issues, and be fully included in the community.
We focus on empowering clients to navigate the legal and social systems to achieve fair outcomes.
Our free individual advocacy services support people with disability across two-thirds of NSW, including right here in Bathurst, making us the largest individual advocacy disability organisation in the state.
We are strongly committed to regional, rural and remote areas in NSW.
Our local disability advocates are on the ground; we understand first-hand the needs of these communities and the people who live here.
We can help people with disability get fair treatment with:
We're also focused on growing people's ability to stand up for themselves through self-help tools and support and creating society-wide change to make systems and communities more fair, respectful and inclusive.
Disability Advocacy NSW is part of Advocacy Law Alliance - an organisation working to achieve fairness and equity for disadvantaged groups in the community.
Phone (02) 6332 2100.
Check out our website for useful information and resources: da.org.au.
