Unique opportunity awaits at Brewongle

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday April 5: 'Clifton Park' 747 Tarana Road, Brewongle:
'Clifton Park' is a stunning property with a fascinating history having principally been developed by a prominent local family whose forebears dated back to the early settlers and had extensive rural holdings.
The auditorium was constructed to house a miniature railway track from the Blue Mountains to Bathurst, built perfectly to scale, and the owners conducted occasional open days allowing train enthusiasts and other interested parties to marvel at the detail involved in the venture.
Approximately 25 minutes from Bathurst, listing agent Peter Crampton said that 'Clifton Park' was perfectly located. "The superb views have to be seen to be believed and are captured from most rooms within the homestead.
"The property is benefitted by sound mobile reception and internet services, allowing great work-from-home and study options," he said. "While the house has an area in excess of 700 square metres, its floor plan is well thought-out and flows easily from kitchen to living spaces and the bedrooms."
The home offer six bedrooms, three bathrooms, huge living areas, and the amazing auditorium. There is also a double garage, an American-style barn with concrete floors and one side that has been set up for horses with external doors leading to four stalls, and a large open-air riding arena that will please dressage, show- jumping and stock-horse enthusiasts alike.
Peter said water security was a feature of the property. "'Clifton Park' has a bore pumping to a galvanised tank and three other tanks providing roof-water storage," he said. "Stock can be watered from the two dams that are strategically located in the largest paddock, and additional smaller paddocks have reticulated water available."
The current owners purchased the 61 acre property approximately nine years ago and have raised their three children there but are now selling due to work commitments. They have gained consent from Bathurst Regional Council for the auditorium area to be converted to a Medical Centre, however subject to further approval, the building would lend itself to a variety of uses such as education or function centre, wedding venue, corporate training centre, horse riding academy, or more.
