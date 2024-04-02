Students to descend on Scots All Saints in the hopes of cracking da Vinci comp code

THREE days, 12 Central West schools, 40 teams of students.
That's what's on the agenda at Scots All Saints College this month as the school hosts the regional da Vinci Decathlon competition, an academic event that ranges from art to engineering and includes everything in between.
Scots All Saints was the host for the first da Vinci Decathlon in the Central West back in 2019 and is the venue again this year as teams compete to progress to the next level.
"The da Vinci Decathlon is an action-packed event with students competing in teams, each working together to meet a series of challenges and devising some incredibly creative solutions," Scots All Saints head of senior school Justin Adams said.
"We are excited to be hosting this event once again, as seeing students collaborate in teams in an academic arena is unique and enjoyable for the students and staff."
Now in its 23rd year, the da Vinci Decathlon is an academic competition designed to challenge and stimulate the minds of school students from year five through to year 10, he said.
Schools enter teams of eight students across the three-day event, with year five and year six students competing on day one, year seven and year eight on day two and year nine and year 10 on day three.
Run in the spirit of an Olympic decathlon event, the da Vinci Decathlon involves challenges from 10 disciplines: engineering, mathematics, code breaking, art and poetry, science, English, ideation, creative producers, cartography and legacy.
"The students share their individual strengths and knowledge with their team and work together, planning their problem solving and presentations," Mr Adams said.
The theme for regional da Vinci Decathlon competitions this year is "technology and innovation".
The Central West Region event will be held on April 8, 9, 10 on the Senior School Campus of Scots All Saints College.
Winning teams progress from regional to state to national then international competitions.
