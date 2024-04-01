'We jumped at it': New game-changing netball program set to make a difference

VIVABILITY has joined forces with the Out Of Touch Netball Club to provide a game-changing program.
Over the coming months, the all-abilities netball program will provide players with an opportunity to learn skills and participate in competitions in a welcoming environment.
Out Of Touch originally reached out to Vivability about the idea of an all-abilities program and chief executive office Nick Packham said it was an opportunity "we jumped at".
"Vivability is always looking for new opportunities to support participation in the community for people with disabilities," he said.
"Our sport programs in rugby union and tennis have proven to be really successful and we have seen 'the real joy of sport' from our players.
"Viva is fortunate to have Jami-Lee Kinsela - herself a keen netball player - on our staff to coordinate the skills program.
"Viva is always keen to explore partnerships with like minded organisations to look at new ventures."
In 2023, the Out of Touch club grew to be the biggest netball club in Bathurst.
In doing so, they wanted to do more to support its large and diverse community.
"This is the first all-abilities netball program for people living with a disability," a club spokesperson said.
"Inclusion is international. It is about identifying and removing barriers so that everyone can participate to the best of their ability."
As well, through the support of anonymous sponsors, the club has been able to assist four young players and their families to access netball registration assistance through a program developed by Out Of Touch called the 'Hand-up Program'.
The program's first come and try day will be held on Saturday, April 6, at the netball courts from 11.30am-1pm.
This will be followed by a registration day at Cafe Viva on Saturday, April 13, from 10am-12pm.
The children's program is expected to run for five weeks starting on Monday, May 13, while the adults program will last for six weeks, starting on Wednesday, May 8.
Participants can expect to meet new people and learn new skills, while enjoying being a part of a team environment.
The all-inclusive program is open to children and adults of all ages and genders.
For more information, email allabilities.OOT@outlook.com or reach out to the Out Of Touch Netball Facebook page.
