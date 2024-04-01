Easter weekend starts with a Good Friday, bringing return of Driver Reviver

IT WAS a 'Good Friday' for travellers and the Country Women's Association (CWA) Bathurst, with the return of the local Driver Reviver program.
After being closed around five years ago due to concerns with the site, the local CWA group fought hard to have things cleared up and the all-important service reinstated.
And, what better weekend to see the Driver Reviver revived, than the Easter long weekend?
With people travelling through, and to Bathurst for different Easter celebrations, CWA Bathurst president Helana Donaldson said they served 170 people over the four-day weekend.
That's 170 people who got the opportunity to stop while in Bathurst and take a break from driving, which is incredibly important when travelling long distances.
And Ms Donaldson couldn't be happier that the CWA can again provide this service, which is located on the corner of Havannah Street and Kendall Avenue, opposite the Bathurst Showground.
"It all went well," she said.
"The public are very, very happy. They keep coming up and going 'thank you', and 'it's good to see it's open again'.
"Council has been wonderful and refurbished the room for us, and everything arrived from Roads NSW, so the girls have been doing well."
The Driver Reviver opens from 8am to 4pm on long weekends, to give people travelling long distances the opportunity to stop, take a break and revive.
But when concerns were raised in December 2018 about the site, the service stopped running, and Ms Donaldson said CWA members couldn't get an answer from anyone regarding if it would start back up.
Then in early 2020, COVID hit, which threw another spanner in the works. And after that the CWA members were losing hope of ever seeing the important service return.
But after speaking out in January 2024, again trying to seek answers, the CWA Bathurst team were able to make some progress.
And with the help of NSW Roads and Bathurst Regional Council, the local Driver Reviver service returned just in time for one of the first long weekends of the year.
Ms Donaldson said the timing was "almost poetic", as CWA Bathurst celebrated its 100th birthday only a week prior, on March 24, 2024.
After fighting so hard to have the Bathurst Driver Reviver restored, Ms Donaldson and the CWA team couldn't be happier to be back providing the very important service, and helping keep people safe on the roads.
