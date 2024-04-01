Heavy highway traffic in Blue Mountains as Easter long weekend winds down

TRAFFIC is heavy on the Great Western Highway through the Blue Mountains as the route endures its annual Easter long weekend test.
The Transport Management Centre said that, as of just before 3pm on Monday, April 1, eastbound traffic was heavy from Mount Victoria to Blackheath and heavy also at Medlow Bath, where the highway is in the process of being duplicated.
Bells Line of Road, meanwhile, was heavy eastbound from Mount Tomah to Bilpin, and from Kurrajong to North Richmond.
It follows a three-car crash that closed one of the westbound lanes of the Great Western Highway near the Bathurst Visitor Information Centre just before midday.
In the lead-up to Easter, the NSW Government warned that Monday, April 1 would likely be the busiest day on the highway for those travelling eastbound and delays from 10 to 35 minutes were possible.
As in previous years, the government warned that if vehicles begin to queue eastbound at Mount Victoria, motorists will be held at Hartley, the base of Victoria Pass, to prevent traffic congestion, breakdowns, and start/stop movement up Victoria Pass.
Back in 2021, the closure of Bells Line of Road due to landslides led to a torturous trip back to Sydney for those who had travelled to the Central West to enjoy the long weekend break.
