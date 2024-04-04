Five of the best Western Premier League youngsters to watch in 2024

THE WESTERN Premier League is back for another season in 2024.
Seven teams will compete this year - Bathurst 75, Orange Waratahs, Dubbo Bulls, Macquarie United, Orana Spurs and Parkes Cobras - down from the eight that competed in 2023, after grand final runners-up Barnstoneworth United withdrew.
Ahead of the competition's kick-off on Saturday, April 6, we're looking at some of the best youngsters across the competition.
We've compiled five of the very best players under the age of 21, one's that we reckon you should keep an eye on.
HAYDEN Lamond is a beacon of promise for the Parkes Cobras.
The 16-year-old is making waves in the Parkes football community, after cementing a place in the Cobras' squad for the 2024 Western Premier League season.
With a remarkable understanding of the game and exceptional ball skills, he brings a dynamic edge to the team.
At a young age, he exhibits maturity beyond his years, earning the respect of teamsters and opponents alike.
His ability to control the game and make crucial plays under pressure will play a key role in the success of the Cobras this year.
A NEW recruit at Panorama in 2024, Lucas McKenzie is a 17-year-old from Cowra.
Described as a player with "great footwork" and "deceivingly physical for his size", coach Jade Hadfield believes McKenzie also has enough speed to have "99 pace" on EA Sports FC.
McKenzie played his football for Macquarie United in Bathurst District Football men's second grade in 2023 and has made the step up to the Western Premier League alongside Jayden Staatz.
McKenzie and Staatz combined for a hat-full of Macquarie's goals in 2023, on the club's run to a 4-1 triumph against Panorama in the second grade men's decider.
After starting in the Goats' penalty shoot-out win against Bathurst 75 in the Australia Cup on March 9, he was an unused substitute in a 4-2 win over Hurstville Glory on March 16.
THERE'S no doubting what Bradley Boney-Chillie is capable of on a field.
He won't only be one of the young players to watch in 2024, he'll be one of the best players in the competition.
The Orana Spurs talent was voted the best player in the competition in 2023 and there's no doubt why.
Described by Spurs manager Ben Mason as "getting better and stronger" and needing a "professional contract ASAP", the 19-year-old was once picked in the Socceroos under 17s, way back in 2020.
And there's another Boney-Chillie that could make a name for himself in 2024, with Bradley's 16-year-old younger brother Martin being described as having "huge potential" and being "very smart on the ball with great technique" according to Mason.
WHEN it comes to young up and coming talents, Macquarie United is stacked with them.
Take 19-year-old Blake Smith, 18-year-old Tirstan Waters or 18-year-old Ethan Letfallah for example and that's only naming a few.
But one name that rising above the rest is 18-year-old Bailey Auld, who is about to lace his boots up for his third season in WPL.
The left back enjoyed a successful 2023, as he helped Macquarie United to a fifth place finish and a return to the finals after a disastrous 2022 campaign, where the sky blues managed just one win from 20 matches.
Expect a massive season from Auld and Macquarie.
ORANGE Waratahs suffered a disappointing campaign in 2023, as the 2022 premiers slumped to a seventh-placed finish.
It was a major set-back for the club that has always been considered one of the benchmarks in the WPL.
But there's a youngster that could shine and help lead Waratahs back to finals football in 2024 - Jai Anlezark.
Described by coach Justin Splitoff as "calm and confident on the ball" and enjoying the "battle of the midfield", the 18-year-old played 16 games for Western NSW Football in the Association Youth League in 2023,
