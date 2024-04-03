Smile for the camera: were you at the 2024 Gold Crown Final night?

THERE was plenty of action on and off the track for the 2024 Gold Crown Final Night.
The annual carnival culminated on March 30, with a large crowd showing up to cheer on their favourite horses, and catch up with friends and family for a good time.
In addition to the $630,000 in stakes split between the 10 races on the night, making the races super entertaining and competitive, spectators and kids were also treated to loads of entertainment in between races.
Live music, a mechanical bull, jumping castle, Pooka the Clown, face painting and more, was available for those who attended.
While the main races were taken out by visiting horses, local trainer/driver Nathan Turnbull was successful in the Bathurst Mayor's Cup, with mayor Jess Jennings on course to present the trophy.
Bathurst MP Paul Toole also attended the event, and commended the Bathurst Harness Racing Club on another successful Gold Crown Carnival.
Western Advocate photographer James Arrow snapped some shots on the night of everyone enjoying their time.
Are you in any of the photos?
