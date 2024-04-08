Concrete idea: Bathurst region bridge to be demolished, replaced

A MORE than 70-year-old wooden crossing of a creek between Bathurst and Lithgow is the latest bridge to be earmarked to be replaced in the region.
The Charles Street Bridge over Solitary Creek at Rydal connects properties west of the bridge to the rest of the community.
Lithgow City Council says Marrangaroo construction company Central Industries has been awarded the contract for the demolition of the bridge and its replacement with a new concrete structure.
Work is expected to begin in June.
It follows work getting started on two new bridges on Tarana Road at Eusdale Creek and Stony Creek in the Bathurst region in September last year.
Elsewhere in the region, a new bridge has been coming to life over the Mandagery Creek at Manildra since September 2022.
In terms of Rydal's Charles Street Bridge, Lithgow mayor Maree Statham said the replacement of outdated wooden bridges "will dramatically improve the driving experience of the residents who live in our villages and open up new opportunities for visitors using our roads".
The new bridge is expected to be open in late 2024.
While construction takes place, a temporary bridge will be placed on adjacent properties on the north side of the bridge to serve as a detour.
The temporary bridge will be weight rated up to 15 tonnes, which will allow larger trucks, including the council waste service truck, to access the road.
