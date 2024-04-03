Time is of the essence, so please take note of the Bullet changes | State politics

THE Bathurst Bullet timetable has changed this week: Wednesday services have returned to their usual times.
This will mean some services will depart and arrive earlier or later on Wednesdays.
As of Wednesday, April 3, the timetable returned to its previous unique Wednesday times departing Bathurst at 5.46am and 7.35am.
Temporary timetable changes have been in place for Wednesday services since November 2023 to accommodate a trial of the Indian Pacific.
This trial has now concluded.
Passengers travelling on the Bathurst Bullet beyond April 3, particularly on Wednesdays, are reminded to check TripPlanner and other transport apps for up-to-date service times.
Please visit transportnsw.info/trip#/trip.
This will also affect the Wednesday evening Bathurst to Orange coach service that will now depart Bathurst at 8pm.
OPERATORS of new and established events across the region are encouraged to apply for their share of $1.5 million through the new round of the Regional Event Fund.
The fund is designed to provide support for events across the bush to drive tourism for local communities.
I urge all events, big and small, emerging and established, to throw their hat in the ring and submit their application.
There are three funding streams available:
Applications are now open and will close Tuesday, April 9.
Further information on the fund, including eligibility and how to apply, is available at www.destinationnsw.com.au/destination-nsw-business-support/grants-and-funding.
