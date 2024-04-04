Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Comment/National Opinion

It was challenge accepted as Stannies students showed their skills | Mayor's say

By Mayor Jess Jennings
April 4 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Jess Jennings with St Stanislaus' College's winning team.
Mayor Jess Jennings with St Stanislaus' College's winning team.

CONGRATULATIONS to the team from St Stanislaus' College who claimed victory at the University of Newcastle's Science and Engineering Challenge at Charles Sturt University last week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.