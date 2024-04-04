It was challenge accepted as Stannies students showed their skills | Mayor's say

CONGRATULATIONS to the team from St Stanislaus' College who claimed victory at the University of Newcastle's Science and Engineering Challenge at Charles Sturt University last week.
The team of 30 from year 10 completed a range of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) activities against seven other local high schools.
The team won the day with the most points awarded for their efforts.
It was a pleasure to attend the challenge and see students from the schools take part in the program which is run nationally every year by the team from the University of Newcastle.
There was plenty of creativity and problem-solving skills on show from all who participated.
THE last week has been a busy one in the city with both the Gold Crown Cup Carnival at Bathurst Harness Racing Club and the Hi-Tec Oils 6 Hour at Mount Panorama.
The Gold Crown continues to build on its success year after year and it was a pleasure to host, on behalf of council, the Honourees Dinner last Thursday.
Congratulations to the Gibson family for their incredible career in harness racing and being recognised at this year's dinner.
The atmosphere and crowd at the Gold Crown topped off an excellent program of racing at the track.
The Bathurst 6 Hour was another successful weekend as the main event went down to the final laps on Sunday afternoon.
History was made when Jayden Ojeda and Simon Hodges became the first two drivers to ever win consecutive events.
They were joined by driver George Miedecke to take line honours.
The program attracted 318 competitors.
If we assume there's about 10 people per race entry, and each individual spends around $400 per person, that amounts to a well over $1.2 million cash injection to our local economy, before you add the economic multiplier effect and the ever-growing reputation of the Mount Panorama racing circuit.
