Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Have a yarn by the river at the festival at Carcoar | The arts

By Maryanne Jaques
April 3 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Work by artists in Artist Open Studios Orange.
Work by artists in Artist Open Studios Orange.

THE picture-perfect village of Carcoar is a delightful setting for scores of fibre and yarn lovers to gather for the River Yarn Fibre Festival.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.