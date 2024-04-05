How one horse led to love and adventures for new harness club president

ONE HORSE changed the trajectory of Wayne Cohen's life.
And looking back, the successful businessman and newly appointed president of the Bathurst Harness Racing Club said his life would look very different now, if it weren't for that one horse his family raced in the 80s.
Meeting his wife, starting a family, overseas adventures and multiple business ventures, can all be traced back to the horse named 'Waynes Advice.'
While Mr Cohen was only voted president of the local harness club in February this year, his association with the sport began as a young kid around 30 years ago.
After Waynes Advice took his family on a fun ride, notching up around 30 wins back in the 80s and 90s, Mr Cohen decided to investigate his love of racing further, but in a different code.
So when he left school, he went to Sydney and worked for top thoroughbred trainer John Hawkes, before meeting his wife Caitriona - who was Irish.
The pair moved to Ireland and Mr Cohen trained point to point race horses, otherwise known as steeplechase, and his wife rode them.
The couple moved back to Bathurst in 2012, and have both been successful business owners in the region since.
"Through that one horse in the late 80s, it sort of changed the trajectory of my life," Mr Cohen said.
It wasn't until just before COVID hit in 2020 that Mr Cohen began going back to the trots, and soon after he joined the Bathurst Harness Racing Club board.
With a passion for the industry and a brain for business, Mr Cohen was elected the new board president in February 2024, and he can't wait to be a part of guiding the club's future.
"I think we've got a fantastic facility, this year is the 10th year [at this location], so we've got a really great foundation to springboard for the next 10 years," he said.
"But to do that, we need to tweak the way we do things and think bigger.
"The benefit of thinking bigger and trying to attract bigger races and more prize money has an amazing flow-on effect for participants, owners, employees and other businesses around town."
One of those 'businesses around town' Mr Cohen also owns - Blinds by Design - which he purchased two years ago.
And having worked for five years prior as a business coach and consultant, there's no wonder the business has grown quickly in the past two years.
With a showroom in Bathurst and servicing the Central West and Blue Mountains regions, Mr Cohen has been kept very busy.
He has also just purchased RCG Security which will mean Blinds by Design will also be able to provide Crimsafe security screens.
Mr Cohen said Bathurst is bigger than what meets the eye, and he hopes to use his business connections to benefit the harness racing club.
With people able to so easily watch racing at home now, the crowd sizes at the track have declined.
But Mr Cohen would love to see large crowds back at the club, especially for the bigger nights like the Gold Crown Carnival and Boxing Night meeting.
"Bathurst is bigger than people realise, people always say Bathurst is a small town but it's really not," he said.
"I'd love to get this place to a point where over Gold Crown you have to park the cars on the infield and just have the whole place jam-packed.
