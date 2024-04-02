Garden party celebrates a milestone moment for Bathurst CWA

BATHURST Branch of the CWA held its 100th birthday as a garden party at Abercrombie House on March 26.
Just over 90 ladies attended, as well as politicians.
President Helana Donaldson gave a welcome and speech and Christopher Morgan gave an inspirational talk on the involvement of Mrs Stewart of Abercrombie House, who was instrumental in starting Bathurst CWA.
A beautiful birthday cake was cut by life member Jan Shephard and junior member Margaret on a lovely sunny day enjoyed by all.
