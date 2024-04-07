Back in Bathurst 26 years after he created one of the city's landmarks

HE was there to see it built, and now he's had the chance to see how it has grown.
Jun Yanagita, one of the people who created Bathurst's Japanese garden, has returned to the city for the first time in more than 20 years.
In March, 2024, he led a delegation from Ohkuma, Bathurst's sister city in Japan, to the Central West.
It was the first time an Ohkuma delegation has been able to travel to Bathurst since the COVID-19 pandemic, but for Mr Yanagita, it's been even longer since he last stepped foot in the city.
He spent a month in Bathurst in March, 1998 to work on the creation of the Japanese garden on the corner of George and Stanley streets, which was a tribute to the sister city relationship.
A year or so after the garden was officially opened, Mr Yanagita brought his new bride to Bathurst for their honeymoon.
At the time, he stayed with Monica Morse and her family, and they have maintained that friendship for two decades.
Mrs Morse and her husband, Michael, have stayed with Mr Yanagita and his family during their visits to Japan, and now they've hosted him again during his 2024 visit to Bathurst.
So much time has passed that he now has an adult son, who accompanied him on the trip.
Mrs Morse said Mr Yanagita is a delightful man and she was pleased to have him in Bathurst again.
