Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
In Depth

Going up, going around: Amid concerns about Bathurst CBD's health, what are other cities doing?

MW
By Matt Watson
April 5 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AMID the debate about whether the Bathurst CBD is ailing - and, if so, what can be done about it - a quick whip around neighbouring cities shows some hits and misses when it comes to revitalising commercial centres.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.