Who's got best chance of taking honours in Eglinton tennis grand final?

EXPERIENCE will play a part in deciding who will make this year's grand final on April 20.
With two rounds to go, a number of players will have a huge responsibility in lifting their respective side over the line, to book a spot in the decider and claim the grand final trophy.
Those players includes the likes of Garth Hindmarch, John Bullock, Dave Smith, Curtis James Booth, Harry Dang, Ben Moulds, Sarah Tree, Brian Dwyer, Matt Tree and Stacey Markwick, just to name a few.
Hindmarch: A good net player who reads the play well and is in hot form. An eight and a half out of 10 rating to worry the big gun players.
Bullock: A nine-time grand final winner who thrives on pressure tennis in grand finals. A nine out of 10 to upset the tall poppy players.
Smith: Has a good serve volley game that worries the big gun players. Not to be underestimated in big matches. A seven and a half out of 10 rating to worry the big gun players.
Booth: Is as consistent as they come who can match it with the best. A real danger player who comes in as an eight out of 10 rating.
Dang: Or as they call him Mr Consistency. Digs deep in every match. A seven out of 10 rating for this guy.
Moulds: Has the uncanny knack of turning defence into attack. A real threat if given room to move. An eight out of 10 rating.
S Tree: Eglinton's young gun who's power game frustrates her opponents. A seven out of 10 rating.
Dwyer: Loves the net with impressive overheads. Has the ability to ware his opponents down in big matches. An eight out of 10 rating.
M Tree: The biggest hitter in the game who's power game is mind blowing. A nine and a half out of 10 rating.
Markwick: A real goer on the court who fights to the end. A seven out of 10 rating to upset the big players.
Well folks until next week it's Slugger signing off, Good Hitting.
