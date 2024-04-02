All the action from the Bathurst bowling greens in the week that was

By scoring four shots on the second end, skipper Daniel Prasad, Ian Shaw and John McDonald were leading 5-0 over skipper Ray Fitzalan, John Archer and Luke Dobbin, who scored 12 shots to lead 12-5 after the fifth end against Team Prasad. They then scored three shots on the seventh end to draw level with Team Fitzalan at 12-all, who won the next five consecutive ends to lead 23-12. Fighting back Team Prasad scored eight shots, but were just down 23-20 after the 15th end. Team Fitzalan, by scoring nine shots to four shots were successful by winning 32-24 shots over a very valiant Team Prasad, who fought from the first end and right to the final 21st end against our top bowlers. Well done Daniel, Ian and John, who was " The Bowler of the Match."