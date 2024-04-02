All the action from the Bathurst bowling greens in the week that was

By the Bowling Shark
With only three more sleeps until the 2024 Pennants Season starts, the Majellan Bowling Club has everything under control for the first round being played at home.
On Good Friday (29 March) three teams from Majellan went to Milthorpe for the chance to win big. The only team that got lucky was Criag Bush, Trevor Sharpham and Allan Clark, who placed third. Val Zylstra, Peter Drew and Peter Zylstra had the Majellan grudge match against Mick Foxall, Greg Hallett and Hugh Brennan with Team Brennan winning the battle of dominance on the day. Everyone who attended had a great Good Friday. Thanks, Harry, for organising.
This is how the week rolled:
Rink two: Bill Mackey and Shaun Elphick had to pull out all the stops to gain the advantage against John Mackey and Glen Carter. Team Elphick took 24 ends of play to gain the lead for the first time and won the match 26-19.
Rink three: Jim Clark, Allan Clark and Des Sanders had a 12-point lead by the 10th against Mark Collins, Dick Graham and Max Elms. Things didn't get much better for team Elms who struggled for the advantage throughout the match, going down 31-13.
Rink four: Terry Chifley, Russ MacPherson and Terry Burke was 6-all after seven ends of play against Bill Dawson, Kevin Arrow and Peter Drew. This was the last time Team Burke was close to the lead with Team Drew winning the match 24-16.
Rink five: Tony Smith, Greg Hallett and Peter Hope struggled to gain any advantage against John Toole, Ron Hogan and Ron McGarry. Team McGarry had a 16-7 lead by the 17th with Team Hope winning the last four ends but fell short to allow Team McGarry the win 16-14.
Rink six: John Bosson, Gary Cameron and Peter Zylstra was 5-all after the 7th against Robert Raithby, George Ballard and Trevor Sharpham. The scores were level again on the 11th (7-all) and Team Sharpham took control and won the match 18-11.
Rink seven: Ian Warren, Geoff Thorne and Dennis Oxley picked up an eight-point end on the 10th to give them a 16-6 lead against Ron Hollebone, Mick Foxall and Paul Galvin. Both teams were locked at 19 all after 17 ends with Team Oxley just getting the win 25-24.
Rink eight: Darryl Howard, Jake Shurmer and Brian Hope kept up with the opposition early against Terry Clark, Kevin Dwyer and Tim Pickstone. Team Hope struggled in the back end of the match and allowed Team Pickstone the advantage to win 23-14.
Rink three: Des Sanders (swing bowler), Terry Burke and Mick McDonald had to play catch up for the front end of the match against Des Sanders, John Toole and Dave Josh. Team Josh soon hit the breaks on the fifth being stuck on five points for six ends which allowed Team McDonald to take charge and win the match 26-16.
Rink four: Russ MacPherson, Dennis Oxley and Glen Urza struggled from the opening end of their match against Kevin Dwyer, Jeff Adams and Paul Francis. Team Urza had such bad luck the team didn't make double figures going down 21-8.
Rink five: Terry Clark, Geoff Thorne and Ron McGarry was another team on the day having trouble finding points against Bill Dawson, Gary Cameron and Tim Pickstone. Team McGarry was down by 12 points by the eighth (14-2). Team Pickstone grabbed the advantage to win the match 21-15.
Rink six: Jason Drew, John Mackey and Peter Drew held the domination of their match against Daryl Howard, Ron Hogan and Max Elms. Team Drew was out to a 13-4 lead by the seventh and continued to lead the way to the end winning 26-10.
This wraps up another great week at the Majellan. Reminder that Pennants start this Sunday at 10am, so come on down and watch the action.
So until next week, be kind to each other, see you on the green and stay frosty.
On another magnificent autumn afternoon for Lawn Bowling at the Greens on William, 22 members formed four games of social pairs and one game Club Championship Triples Semi-Finals.
By scoring four shots on the second end, skipper Daniel Prasad, Ian Shaw and John McDonald were leading 5-0 over skipper Ray Fitzalan, John Archer and Luke Dobbin, who scored 12 shots to lead 12-5 after the fifth end against Team Prasad. They then scored three shots on the seventh end to draw level with Team Fitzalan at 12-all, who won the next five consecutive ends to lead 23-12. Fighting back Team Prasad scored eight shots, but were just down 23-20 after the 15th end. Team Fitzalan, by scoring nine shots to four shots were successful by winning 32-24 shots over a very valiant Team Prasad, who fought from the first end and right to the final 21st end against our top bowlers. Well done Daniel, Ian and John, who was " The Bowler of the Match."
Game two: On the seventh end, skipper Peter Drew and Annette McPherson were just down five shots to seven shots by skipper. Kathy Evans and Annette Myers, who scored eight shots to lead 15-5 after the 11th end, then led 22-10 after the 17th end. Both teams each scored three shots with Kathy and Annette My. by winning 25-13 over Peter and Annette McP. after the 21st end.
Game three: By scoring One shot on the 7th end, Skip. Garry Hotham and Robert Foster drew level at 5 shots each with Skip. Robert Lindsay and Ken Fulton, who led 13 shots to 11 shots after the 14th end. By combining brilliantly, Garry and Robert scored a Magnificent 7 shots on the 15th end to lead 18 shots to 13 shots.Then by scoring 7 shots to 6 shots, they won an interesting game, by 25 shots to 19 shots over Robert L . and Ken, after the 21st end.
Game four: This was a very great game of Lawn Bowls as after the Skip. Robert Bourke and Michael Hope led 17 shots to 8 shots after the 8th end over Skip. Ray Noonan and Trevor Kellock, who fought back to lead 20 shots to 18 shots after the 16th end. The 2 Roberts then scored 2 shots to draw level at 20 shots all on the17th end and by scoring 6 shots to 4 shots they defeated Ray and Trevor by 26 shots 24 shots after the 21st end.
Game five: By combining very well, Skip. Jim Grives and Phillip Murray were leading 17 shots to 3 shots after the 10th end over Skip. Joe Young and Scott Bennent, who fought back by scoring 9 shots to 2 shots to be down 12 shots to 19 shots after the 17th end, then they scored 4 shots to 3 shots, but Jim and Phillip finally won this game by 22 shots to 16 shots over Joe and Scott after the 21st end.
On a most enjoyable autumn afternoon for playing lawn bowls at the Greens on William, 22 bowlers formed one game of social pairs and three games of social triples.
Game one: By beginning very well, Skip. Robert Bourke and Paul Rodenhuis were leading 11 shots to 3 shots after the 8th end over Skip. Bryan Bromfield and John McDonagh, who scored 8 shots to level the scores at 11 shots all after the 12th end., but they were still down 12 shots to 17 shots after the 16th end. Then Robert and Paul took control of the game by winning the next 5 consecutive ends to easily win by 27 shots to 12 shots against Bryan and John after the 21st end.
Game two: On the 7th end, Skip. Ian Shaw, Pat Duff and Grant Bruntion scored 2 shots to level the scores at 6 shots all, then on the 11th end they scored 3 shots the scores were level at 10 shots all with Skip. Joe Young, Brian Burke and Michael Hope, who were leading 16 shots to 14 shots after the 16th end. Then Team Young took control of the game by winning the next 4 consecutive ends scoring 13 shots to easily win over Team Shaw 29 shots to 14 shots after the 20th end.
Game three: In this great game of Lawn Bowls, Skip. Garry Hotham, Paul Reece and Margaret Miller scored 2 shots on the 6h end to draw level at 5 shots all with Skip. Ian Schofield, Anthony Morrissey and Louise Hall, who on the 10th end were leading by 14 shots to 5 shots over Team Hotham, who combined very well by scoring 13 shots to One shot to lead for the first time, 18 shots to 15 shots after the18th end against Team Schofield, but by winning the final 3 ends and scoring 10 shots Team Schofield won an interesting Game, 25 shots to 18 shots over Team Hotham, after the 21st end.
Game four: This was another wonderful Game of Lawn Bowls, as Skip. Ray Noonan, Jack Smith and James Nau scored 5 shots on the 8th end to draw level at 7 shots all, with Skip. Robert Lindsay, Trevor Kellock and Jim Grives, who by scoring 9 shots were then leading 16 shots to 8 shots after the 13th end against Team Noonan. By winning the next 5 consecutive ends scoring 11 shots to to One shot lead for the first time in this game, 19 shots to 16 shots after the 18th end. Then,Team Lindsay combining as a very competent Lawn Bowls Team scored 6 shots to lead 22 shots to 19 shots over Team Noonan, who scored One Shot on the 21st end, but Team Lindsay were Victorious winning by 22 shots to 20 shots in an excellent game of Lawn Bowls at the City.
Finally, I would like to wish my darling wife, Anne, a very happy 65th wedding anniversary for today, April 4, 2024.
