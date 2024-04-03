Police say car was driven over median strip in city's west during alleged pursuit

AN alleged police pursuit and high-range drink-driving offences have marred what was otherwise an "overall" positive Easter long weekend on the roads in the Bathurst region.
A 35-year-old man was arrested following the alleged pursuit, after police say he evaded authorities during a stop in West Bathurst.
Police say they attempted to stop a black Volkswagen Golf at around 4pm on Friday, March 29, but they allege the driver accelerated away and a pursuit was initiated.
The car was driven over a median strip on Gladstone Street before re-entering the highway and the pursuit was terminated, police say.
They say they received a call later in the afternoon of March 29 regarding the same vehicle allegedly driving in a dangerous manner in the Robin Hill area.
The male driver was arrested during the morning of Monday, April 1, was refused bail and is expected to face court at a later date.
During the morning hours of Friday, March 29, a 60-year-old woman is alleged to have registered a blood alcohol content reading of twice the legal limit after being stopped for a stationary random breath test in Bathurst.
Police allege the woman, who was stopped at around 11am, returned a reading of 0.105, and as a result, her licence was suspended and she was issued with a court attendance notice.
Over the weekend, another woman, aged 51, was arrested by police in Blayney.
Police said the woman was stopped at around 3pm on Sunday, March 31 and is alleged to have returned a reading of 0.133.
Her licence was suspended at the scene and she is set to face court in the near future.
Acting Sergeant at Bathurst Highway Patrol, Brett Mooney, said the overall reaction from drivers over the Easter long weekend in the Bathurst region was positive.
"Outside of those, it wasn't too bad. I think there were a few speeds issued, but not that many," he said.
"We're overall pretty happy."
Across the Western Region over the Easter long weekend, police reported 656 speed infringements, 35 PCA charges and 27 major crashes, which included a fatal two-car smash near Parkes.
This came after police issued warnings to drivers, and double-demerits being in force for the entirety of the long weekend.
