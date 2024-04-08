The awards kept coming for Scots All Saints College at Sydney Easter Show

SCOTS All Saints College's agriculture program is proving to be a great foundation for its students, who returned from the Sydney Royal Easter Show with numerous awards.
Students and staff travelled to the 2024 show to take part in the Purebred and Trade Steer Competitions, taking with them 24 cattle.
After a string of early starts and long days, the college's cattle team won Champion School Steer and the prized Grand Champion Steer, with a steer bred by L and C Kirk of Wilworril Limousins and prepared by students Patrick McKiernan and Fraser Wythes.
The college was also awarded Champion Trade Animal with a Limousin Square Meater cross steer, also bred by L and C Kirk, and paraded by student Marcus Wythes, and Reserve Champion Lightweight Steer with a steer again bred by the Kirk family.
In yet another win, experienced Year 12 student won the Reserve Champion Parader award in the NSW State Final competition.
Head of college Richard Ford said the results were impressive and a great reward for all the effort students put in to prepare for the competition.
"Our cattle team students have worked hard in the lead-up to and during the Royal Easter Show, by learning the competition requirements along with training and preparing the animals," he said.
"Each year we see students gain confidence as well as leadership and team work skills from their participation in the Royal Agricultural Shows and it is an added thrill to see them be rewarded for their efforts with these impressive results."
The team is looking forward to the upcoming Royal Bathurst Show, with animals entered in several sections.
SASC also has students entered in the Young Rural Achievers Award.
