Police say drugs seized in early morning West Bathurst raid

A MAN has been arrested and charged after a large amount of marijuana were allegedly found at his suburban home in Windradyne.
Bathurst police searched the premises just after 8am on Wednesday morning, April 3, 2024, where they allegedly found and seized several cannabis plants and approximately five kilograms of dried cannabis leaf.
The 51-year-old man, who police said is the occupier of the home, was arrested at the scene and taken to the Bathurst Police Station where he was charged with cultivate prohibited plant small quantity, supply cannabis commercial quantity, and possess cannabis commercial quantity.
The man was granted conditional bail and will appear before Bathurst Local Court on May 15, 2024.
