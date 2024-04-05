'Meant to be' for young UB chef and why mum's the inspirational word

Ditching a career in spray painting to follow her true calling in cooking was a bold move, but Caitlin Reeves stands by her decision because she made it with her heart.
The 24-year-old young gun commutes from Bathurst to the colour city five days a week, working in one of the region's most sought-after food venues as a second-year apprentice chef with Orange's Union Bank restaurant.
With a culinary parent in her corner, Miss Reeves has an upper hand in many ways, but it was also her mother who suggested dabbling with other employment before committing to a life in the kitchen.
"I originally wanted to be a chef, but mum talked me out of it because she'd worked as a chef since she was 16, and she knew how demanding and tough the industry could be a lot of the time," she said.
"I really like tinkering around with art and painting, so I did the four-year [spray painting] apprentice thinking that'd be a good trade for me to learn, too, but it still just didn't feel like it was for me.
"[Mum and I] figured cooking is just in my blood and there's nothing wrong with a big career change either.
"It was hard for her to sacrifice that family time when she had to, but she always made it work, and that's part of why she's been a big inspiration to me to pursue a career as a chef."
Growing up, Miss Reeves' household dinners were "really great, as you'd expect" given she was being raised by a cooking wizard.
The same place where an obsession with ingredients was born, home is still where the two share a love of cooking and baking together today.
With a dream to eventually open and run either her own restaurant or bakery, Miss Reeves says she's already learned more at the UB since November than she could've imagined.
"I felt like I'd learned more in the first week than I had anywhere else before, even though everything about running a kitchen was completely new to me," she said.
"But I also felt right right at home as soon as I was there, and it absolutely does [keep me on my toes].
"It can be stressful, mainly because you want to do really well, but it brings me so much joy at the same time.
"And I absolutely love that [creating meals] brings other people joy, as well."
With an extra fondness for whipping up desserts and making pastries, Miss Reeves says she feels as though she's finally found her place in the job world.
She says both the UB and her mum have given her an added sense of confidence that she can design an array of dishes and do it well.
It can be stressful, mainly because you want to do really well, but it brings me so much joy at the same time.- UB apprentice chef in Orange, Caitlin Reeves on hospitality and cooking industry.
For any other lingering questions she has on the drive back home from Orange, mum's the word.
"I appreciate every bit she's done for me, and I always ask for her opinions and advice, because it's always really good stuff," Miss Reeves said.
"We usually have a little debrief about how things went or any troubles I'm having, and I love those talks with her, because we're also best friends.
"But being in the kitchen, it just feels good. It gives me a sense of purpose in a way, and that's really fulfilling.
"This is where I'm meant to be and what I'm meant to be doing."
Given all stays on course, Miss Reeves will be a fully-qualified chef by early 2026.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.