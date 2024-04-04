JAX Tyres 'wheely' excited to join Bathurst, offering multiple services

WHETHER you've hit a pothole, you need a general service or you're just after some new tyres, there's a new business at your service.
The JAX Tyres and Auto franchise has joined Bathurst, and there's a local face behind the counter.
Lucas Dann is the store manager for the Bathurst location, and he's so excited to be part of a team that's associated with one of his favourite things - motorsport.
With JAX Tyres and Auto involved with Supercars driver David Reynolds and the Tradie Beer car, Mr Dann said there's no better place for a new store to open than in Bathurst.
"I think the JAX brand suits this town perfectly ... this is a motorsport town so it very much suits," he said.
"I'm also heavily involved in motorsport, I drive myself, my parents drive, it's a whole family thing. So I'm very involved with the industry."
JAX Tyres and Auto Bathurst officially opened its doors on April 4, 2024, and only hours into trading had already serviced a client, received multiple bookings and had job applications sent in.
Mr Dann said the support in the first few hours of business was incredible, which is a great indicator for the business moving forward.
"I'm excited about it, I've got a really good team here who are all locals and we're excited," he said.
With more than 90 stores around the country, Mr Dann said the company prides itself on being community focused and making sure every client leaves happy.
JAX Tyres offers a range of services, including new tyres, general servicing, logbook servicing and wheel alignments.
And with brand new equipment all through the workshop, the team are ready to jump in and provide Bathurst with terrific mechanical services.
"Currently we've got three boys in the workshop. So we've got a dedicated wheel aligner and tyre fitter, a dedicated mechanic and a first-year apprentice as well," Mr Dann said.
"But that will grow, and we're really excited."
