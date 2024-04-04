'It should be very exciting': Junior soccer players to hit the field

THE heat has dried up, the cooler weather has settled in and there's a forecast of a fair bit of rain.
That can only mean one thing - soccer is back.
Well that's the case for Bathurst's junior competitive teams (under 12s-16s), with the opening round of the season getting underway on Saturday, April 6.
All up, 38 teams will be competing across five grades, with teams not only from Bathurst but Oberon, Lithgow and Gulgong also competing.
Bathurst District Football president Peter Scott said it's "fantastic" to have the competitive junior competitions returning on Saturday.
"I'm looking forward to having them at Proctor Park, which is looking a picture at the moment," he said.
"We're hoping to see the bump with the Matildas in the World Cup as well."
That bump has been evident in the under 12s grade, with 13 teams nominating.
Some of those 13 teams are slightly younger - under 11s in reality - but Scott said it's great to see these teams challenging themselves.
"I truly believe to improve yourself is to take on those challenges and stepping up is certainly one way to do that," he said.
"It should be a very exciting year for the under 12s age group. It is an age group where we've seen a significant increase in registrations, particularly in females.
"Hopefully that's a sign in things to come."
Scott said it's been a big off-season for Bathurst District Football, not only with its annual pre-season carnivals in the Proctor Park Challenge and Bathurst Cup, but also a significant infrastructure upgrade at Police Paddock.
"Encouragingly, our new lights are active down at Police Paddock, increasing the training area down there from about 30-40 per cent," he said.
"We've been working closely with council, being able to prepare the pitches well for the launch of season 2024 this weekend."
Teams that will be represented in the junior competitive grades include Bathurst 75, Collegians, Churches United, Eglinton, Gulgong Lions, Lithgow City Rangers, Lithgow Workies Redbacks, Macquarie United, Oberon United Wolves, Panorama and Scots All Saints College.
Across the five competitive junior grades, Macquarie United is the best represented club, with seven teams.
The first games will kick-off at 9am on Saturday, with the following fixtures in under 12s:
Senior competitions are expected to start on the weekend of April 13-14, while the non-competitive juniors won't start until after the school holidays on May 4.
