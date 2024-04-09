Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Would-be vigilante escapes jail time after car park attack that left man without teeth

April 10 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MAN who attacked a camera car operator in a case of mistaken identity has escaped a full-time custodial sentence, but has received a blunt warning from the magistrate.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.