It's pretty clear that nuclear is far from our best option | Eco News

RECENTLY, there's been a push to embrace nuclear power. So let's have a look at some of the pros and cons of nuclear power plants.
I'll start with the pros ... all I hear is the sound of crickets. Actually, I'm being mean, nuclear can supply continuous power into the grid from centralised locations.
Now that we've clarified the benefits of nuclear power, let's have a look at some of the downsides.
They are expensive to build; I'm talking billions of dollars. They take many years to build. The electricity they produce is the most expensive type there is, so who will buy it?
They have a massive upfront carbon cost because of all the material required in their construction.
They are so expensive that they have to be funded or massively subsidised by governments. Private investors know they will lose money building an expensive plant that can't sell its output.
When something goes wrong, it goes big, really big. We have real-life case studies to learn from at Chernobyl and Fukushima.
Cleaning up that mess costs more billions and, tragically, many people die, suffer from long-term illness and are forced to move to new homes.
Australia can't even decide where to store our low and medium level nuclear waste. Where are we going to store the high level waste produced by the nuclear power plants?
How are we going to store the decommissioned and dismantled reactors at the end of their working life?
Where are the trained technicians and engineers to run and maintain the power plants?
Where are the regulations, operating procedures, safety protocols and disaster response plans?
The recently released draft CSIRO and Australian Energy Market Operator report, The Question Of Nuclear In Australia's Energy Sector, shows that nuclear power does not currently provide an economically competitive solution in Australia.
Fortunately, wind, solar and battery storage offers cheaper, cleaner and quicker delivery of electricity.
Yes, more infrastructure needs to be built into a cohesive and reliable system. This can be done and we have all the proven technology to do it today.
What's more, we can build a renewable system to meet our needs in the time it takes for only one nuclear reactor to come online.
Even if you think renewables are a load of greenie mumbo jumbo, it wins out on the economics alone.
Nuclear power in Australia is too late, too expensive and we don't need it.
