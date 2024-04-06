Keen students are making (radio) waves as they offer a new perspective | Tuned In

AS a community radio station, 2MCE is lucky enough to showcase multiple programs with a little something for everyone.
That includes students of Charles Sturt, who have been given the opportunity to have content they created during their News and Media Perspectives 1 class aired on our radio waves.
The segment, titled 2MCE News, is broadcast at 5.30pm on Wednesdays.
Senior lecturer in journalism Jock Cheetham said students produce at least seven stories in 14 weeks.
They then "record interviews, post them on the internet with text, and compile them into seven bulletins for broadcast".
"This practice-based learning helps to thoroughly prepare students for the real world, while also providing opportunities for reflection on practice," he said.
The subject teaches communication students to plan and manage the production of news and media for varieties of media channels.
This includes identifying and gathering information to write and producing the content themselves.
Student Matt Adams said he really enjoys the class, and that it's a "good way to understand how news radio works, and learning how to align your content with shorter timeframes has been really beneficial".
2MCE loves being able to showcase the talents of our local people and being able to incorporate student-led work into practical, hands-on experience at our very own station is incredibly rewarding.
Tune in to 2MCE News on 92.3 in Bathurst, 94.7 in Orange or online at 2mce.org.
