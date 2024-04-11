We lend our support to help break the cycle of poverty | Interagency

Interagency is an association of Bathurst community groups and services.
Mary MacKillop Today, a renowned non-profit organisation inspired by the compassionate legacy of Saint Mary MacKillop, stands as a beacon of hope and support for communities across the Central West.
At the heart of their mission lies a commitment to fostering financial empowerment and inclusion through innovative programs such as the No Interest Loans Scheme (NILS) and comprehensive financial literacy education initiatives.
The NILS program offered by Mary MacKillop Today, in partnership with Good Shepherd, serves as a vital resource for individuals and families facing financial hardship.
By providing access to interest-free loans for essential needs such as household appliances, medical expenses, educational costs, and vehicle repairs, the organisation helps alleviate financial stress and break the cycle of poverty.
Through NILS, community members can secure the support they need without falling prey to high-interest loans or predatory lending practices, enabling them to navigate challenges with dignity and resilience.
In addition to the tangible support provided through NILS, Mary MacKillop Today recognises the importance of equipping individuals with the knowledge and skills to make informed financial decisions.
To this end, the organisation offers a range of financial literacy education programs tailored to meet the diverse needs of community members.
From workshops and training sessions to educational resources and one-on-one coaching, Mary MacKillop Today ensures that individuals from all walks of life have access to the tools they need to build a secure financial future.
By integrating financial literacy education into their programs, Mary MacKillop Today empowers individuals to take control of their finances, set achievable goals, and make sound financial choices.
This holistic approach not only addresses immediate financial challenges but also lays the foundation for long-term stability and prosperity.
Through education and empowerment, the organisation helps break down barriers to financial inclusion and promotes economic resilience within the community.
Mary MacKillop Today's tireless dedication to empowering individuals and families through NILS and financial literacy education is a testament to their enduring commitment to social justice and equality.
By providing a hand up, not a handout, the organisation continues to make a tangible difference in the lives of those they serve, fostering a sense of hope, dignity, and empowerment within the Central West community.
Mary MacKillop Today's holistic approach to financial inclusion exemplifies the transformative power of compassion, education, and empowerment in creating positive change.
Through their unwavering commitment to building a more just and equitable society, the organisation continues to uplift and inspire individuals across the Central West, fostering a brighter future for all.
