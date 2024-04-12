Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

From 'Below Deck' to Bathurst: 1880 Tavern welcomes new 'Superyacht' chef

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated April 12 2024 - 2:40pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HE'S worked on Superyachts for A-list celebrities, he's spent time working in the Palazzo Versace, he's travelled overseas as a private chef, and now he's in charge of the kitchen at The 1880 Tavern.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.