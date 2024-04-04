Stay vigilant: flood warnings for Bathurst as wet weekend approaches

Remain vigilant by monitoring the official alerts, and less focused on the current height of the river, is the message as Bathurst enters a wet weekend.
While the Macquarie River level in Bathurst may be low as of 10am Friday, April 5, Bathurst SES Unit media officer Kevin Ng said weather patterns are dynamic, and in terms of flooding it's more about what's happening upstream.
So to avoid getting caught out, stuck in flood water, unable to get home, and to remain safe, Mr Ng said people should really consider if they need to be on the roads, and continue to monitor any updates.
"For me the big one is that people are staying informed, weather systems are dynamic," he said.
"We just want people to stay aware, especially if you live anywhere along the Macquarie River or you have any causeways on the roads you've got to cross.
"And remember not to drive through flood water."
The initial prediction for the Macquarie River in Bathurst is it will reach minor to moderate flood levels, which is higher than three metres.
But Mr Ng said this can change very quickly.
To keep up to date with the latest information, people can download the Hazards Near Me app, monitor the HazardWatch and look at the Bathurst SES Unit Facebook page.
Mr Ng said an updated warning will be issued at around 2pm on Friday, April 5, when more information on the weather pattern is received.
"[Bathurst SES] will be constantly updating the community about how this current whether system will be affecting the town," he said.
But until then, Mr Ng strongly advises anyone driving on the roads, particularly eastbound towards Sydney, to reconsider their travel.
As of 10am Friday, April 5, the Bathurst SES Unit had only received on call-out to a leaky roof.
For emergency help people are urged to phone NSW SES 132 500, or if in a life-threatening situation phone 000 immediately.
