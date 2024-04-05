Two men charged with alleged drug and property related crimes

TWO men have been charged and will face court after an alleged string of drug and property related crimes.
Police attended and searched a house in Seymour Street on Thursday, April 4 2024, where they found a number of items allegedly related to criminal activity.
Police allegedly seized cash, a substance believed to be heroin, unauthorised prescription medication, electronic devices, mobile phones, watches, a large quantity of vapes and drug paraphernalia.
Two men were arrested, one a 42-year-old and the other 21, and taken to Bathurst police station where they were charged.
The 42-year-old man was charged with supply prohibited drug, possess prohibited drug, owner/occupier knowingly allow use as drug premises, recklessly deal with proceeds of crime, and goods suspected stolen in/on premises.
The 21-year-old man was charged with four counts of aggravated break and enter dwelling in company steal.
Both men were refused bail and will appear in Bathurst Local Court on Friday, April 5 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.