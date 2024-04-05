Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

On The Tee: Country mile win by Waddell on Easter Monday

By Bathurst Golf Club
April 5 2024 - 12:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

EASTER Monday was a day of celebration for Catherine Waddell who fired a blistering 44 points to win by a country mile over Shane Best and Martin Everett who both had 38 points.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.