On The Tee: Country mile win by Waddell on Easter Monday

EASTER Monday was a day of celebration for Catherine Waddell who fired a blistering 44 points to win by a country mile over Shane Best and Martin Everett who both had 38 points.
Calvin Windus is rapidly reducing his handicap of late, his 42 points to win Saturday's A grade event definitely helped him in this area.
Brian Hope and Brandon Lloyd both had 38 points to gain a voucher while an even par round picked up the scratch for Phil Campbell.
A mighty 42 points hoisted Kevin Arrow to the top of B grade, his nearest pursuers being Ian Hart (39) and Michael Mashman (38). 21 points enabled Alby Davis to win the scratch.
Zara Inwood had a solid 36 points to win by a shot over Noelene Mashman, Janet Coles was a shot back in third.
Peter Harris and Shane Best combined beautifully to post 47 points in the 2BBB and a countback win over Ian Rodenhuis and Grant Ledingham. Six under garnered the scratch for Phil Campbell and Trevor Dickie.
David Lilly and George Nichols battled for supremacy in last Thursday's stableford event after both players had 40 points, in the end Lilly got the chocolates on a countback. Chris 'Rock' Hadson was a stroke away in third as Steve McDonald secured the scratch title with 35 points.
Practice makes perfect as attested by Gary Miles and his 40 points to comfortably win B grade from Keith Hogan (36) and Neil Larcombe (35), Dennis Lowe came away with the scratch on 19 points.
In a tight women's contest Cindy Perfect (35) bested Helen Carver on a countback, Dee Locke (34) snuck in for third.
A 2BBB aggregate was the order of the day and it was Miles and Hogan who teamed up for 76 points and a four shot buffer over Hadson and Russ Macpherson. Andre Schuster and David Lilly fired 51 points to win the scratch.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.