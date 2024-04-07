Lots to smile about at the Wiradjuri Aboriginal Rivers' rugby event

Hundreds of rugby league loving kids, teens and adults all made their way to Morse Park on April 4, 2024, to join the fun at the Wiradjuri Aboriginal Rivers' free community event.
The afternoon kicked off at 4pm, with the kids participating in a range of different rugby league activities and drills.
From kicking and throwing, to perfecting their side-step and dummy skills, the kids were guided through the drills and given tips by current and past NRL stars.
Current superstars in attendance included Rabbitohs player Latrell Mitchell Sharks players Jesse Ramien, Will Kennedy and Braydon Trindall, Titans Women's players Shaylee Bent and Jaime Chapman and Queensland Cup player Tyrone Roberts.
Retired stars Andrew Fifita and Willie Tonga were also there to pass on their expertise to the next generation.
Boys to the Bush supplied a free barbecue after the drills had finished, and everyone got a chance to take a photo and grab an autograph from their favourite players.
Western Advocate representatives attended the event and snapped some photos of everyone enjoying the afternoon.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.