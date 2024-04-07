Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Lots to smile about at the Wiradjuri Aboriginal Rivers' rugby event

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated April 8 2024 - 2:57pm, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hundreds of rugby league loving kids, teens and adults all made their way to Morse Park on April 4, 2024, to join the fun at the Wiradjuri Aboriginal Rivers' free community event.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Journalist

Journalist at the Western Advocate in Bathurst since May, 2021.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.