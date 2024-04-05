Multiple people assessed for injury following two-car crash

THREE people are being assessed by paramedics following a two-vehicle crash on the outskirts of the Bathurst central business district.
Emergency services were alerted to an accident on Stewart Street, Bathurst, near the Dudley Hotel, just before 12.30pm on Friday, April 5.
One vehicle lost its door in the collision, with the door seen lying on the road.
Three people were occupying the vehicles at the time of the incident and were able to extricate themselves.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said two crews were initially dispatched to the scene, but the second was called off a short time later.
One ambulance crew remains at the scene and paramedics are assessing the people involved in the crash for any injuries.
Their condition is currently unknown.
Motorists travelling on Stewart or Lambert streets might experience delays while the scene is cleared.
Allow for extra travel time or consider taking an alternate route.
A witness to the crash, who contacted the Western Advocate spoke of her shock seeing the door fly off one of the vehicles.
"It was scary, seeing the airbags deploy," she said.
But she commended those first on the scene, saying people came running to help.
"Someone got a chair from the hotel for the man to sit on, and there was a dog [in one of the cars], so someone went and grabbed it. It was great to see so many people helping," she said.
