Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Multiple people assessed for injury following two-car crash

Updated April 5 2024 - 2:04pm, first published 1:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THREE people are being assessed by paramedics following a two-vehicle crash on the outskirts of the Bathurst central business district.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.