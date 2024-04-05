Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Free

Minor to major flooding predicted along Macquarie River

Updated April 5 2024 - 3:12pm, first published 3:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE SES is advising people to stay informed following predictions of inland flooding along the Macquarie River.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.