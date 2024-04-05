Minor to major flooding predicted along Macquarie River

THE SES is advising people to stay informed following predictions of inland flooding along the Macquarie River.
In a statement issued just before 3pm, the NSW SES advised minor to major flooding is predicted with low lying areas on the Macquarie River to Bathurst and surrounds along and adjacent to the Macquarie River potentially affected.
"You should stay informed by monitoring warnings issued by NSW SES on their website and Facebook page, listening to your local ABC radio station, and checking the latest weather information from the Bureau of Meteorology online," the advice said.
The Bureau of Meteorology advises an inland and a coastal trough are building on Friday with a low pressure system expected to form over the central slopes. These systems are forecast to move southward and will move into the Tasman Sea Sunday.
These systems are expected to bring rain to much of the state in the coming few days with local heavy falls, particular in the east.
There is still uncertainty associated with the location and intensity of the heaviest falls. This rainfall has the potential to cause minor to major flooding along parts of the New South Wales coast and ranges from late Friday, including the Hawkesbury Nepean River.
Based on predictions from the Bureau of Meteorology, the following areas may be impacted by dangerous floodwaters:
Roads, causeways and culverts in low lying areas along and adjacent to the river may be impacted.
If you have a Home and/or Business Emergency Plan, review it now. Otherwise, have a conversation and plan for what you will do and take with you if you need to evacuate.
Consider the consequences of road and bridge closures and water over roads and make alternate arrangements for work, children, and travel.
Obey all signs about road closures and instructions from emergency services.
Never drive, walk, ride through, play or swim in flood water - it is dangerous, toxic, and may void your car insurance. If it's flooded, forget it. Fines may apply.
Avoid storm drains and pipes, ditches, ravines, creeks, and rivers.
People in areas likely to be impacted by flooding should raise their assets, including waste and chemical containers above expected flood heights.
Listen to your local ABC radio station which can be found at reception.abc.net.au. ABC Central West 549AM
Follow us on social media @NSWSES or visit our website at www.ses.nsw.gov.au
Check latest weather, warnings, rainfall and river heights at www.bom.gov.au/nsw/
Check road closures at livetraffic.com.au or 132 701 or your Bathurst Regional Council.
For emergency help in floods, storms and tsunamis, call the NSW State Emergency Service on
132 500. In life threatening situations, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
