Ever wanted to learn how to photograph the night sky? This workshop's for you

WITH an ordinary camera on the right settings, or even a phone, you could be capturing the night sky in all its glory.
Expert astro photographer Mick Warren will be sharing his skills at a free workshop in what will be the first of a series of information and entertainment evenings at the Perthville Hall.
Mr Warren first tried his hand at astro photography as a child.
"I borrowed my sister's camera, actually, and went outside and tried to photograph the moon and the stars, with not much success," he said.
He's come a long way since then, joining a camera club and going on to hone his craft over 50 years.
His photography work has been highly commended in national competitions, and he is a committee member of the Bathurst Camera Club.
Astro photography is his speciality, and he often finds himself getting lost in space.
"There's nights where I've spent most of the night out there taking photos until I've realised how late it is or how bad the frost is," Mr Warren said.
The astro photography workshop will start at 7pm on Friday, April 12 and attendees are asked to bring their camera with them.
Mr Warren will give a talk about how to get the best out of your camera, and then delve into the ins and outs of astro photography itself.
He will also have some of his own photographs on display in the hall.
If the night is clear, he will take participants outside for a photo shoot.
Mr Warren said you don't need a lot of fancy equipment to be able to photograph the moon or the stars.
"These days, most mirrorless cameras, and even some mobile phones, will take a great shot of the Milky Way, but if you want to get into nebula photography and stuff like that, you do need different gear, which I'll be talking about on the night," he said.
"But other than that, most cameras these days will do it, but if you can, you need a wide and fast lens for the Milky Way."
While it can be challenging at times, with the right settings, it is possible to get good shots as an amateur photographer.
"The majority of the time, once you've worked out your settings, it should be quite easy," Mr Warren said.
"When I'm teaching people, I actually simplify it a fair bit and show them how to come up with roughly the right settings every time and then they just go from there."
For more information about the workshop, call 0473 563 929.
