Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Ever wanted to learn how to photograph the night sky? This workshop's for you

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated April 9 2024 - 11:23am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WITH an ordinary camera on the right settings, or even a phone, you could be capturing the night sky in all its glory.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.