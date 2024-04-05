Western Advocate
Another motor vehicle accident in Bathurst, police on scene at Hereford St

April 5 2024 - 5:15pm
A MOTOR vehicle accident along Hereford Street, Bathurst, has resulted in damage to two vehicles, and slow-moving traffic at the scene.

