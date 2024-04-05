Another motor vehicle accident in Bathurst, police on scene at Hereford St

A MOTOR vehicle accident along Hereford Street, Bathurst, has resulted in damage to two vehicles, and slow-moving traffic at the scene.
At approximately 4pm on Friday, April 5, Police were called to attend the scene along the busy Bathurst road, after reports that a vehicle had rear-ended another along the stretch of road.
One Police crew attended the scene, where they were carrying out standard checks and speaking with everyone involved as of 4:15pm.
Police say that nobody was injured or being treated by paramedics, and the road has since been cleared, with the cars involved no longer obstructing traffic.
A tow truck also attended the scene.
While the road is clear, traffic is still moving at a slower pace, and motorists are urged to use caution while travelling along Hereford Street.
The accident comes after two cars were involved in a collision on the corner of Stewart and Lambert Streets earlier this morning.
Warnings have been put in place for the region following heavy rainfall in the area, with the SES urging people in low-lying areas to remain vigilant for flash flooding.
These accidents serve as a timely reminder to drive to the conditions.
