Ramien 'inspiring' the next generation, as he dreams of playing in Bathurst

JESSE Ramien has described his visit to Bathurst as an "inspiration" to other aspiring athletes, while dreaming of representing his people on Wiradjuri country.
The current Cronulla Sharks' star centre was in the Central West on Thursday, April 4, as a part of a Wiradjuri Aboriginal Rivers (WAR) community visit, where he helped run juniors through a number of skills and drills.
He wasn't the only NRL star to make a visit, with Latrell Mitchell the main guest, alongside retired footballers in Andrew Fifita, Willie Tonga and Tyrone Roberts, just to name a few.
Ramien, who played his junior football for the Coonamble Bears in the far north of Western Division, said it was "massive" to get back out in the country and give back to the local community.
"Not too long ago I was one of these kids, running around, playing local footy and looking forward to stuff like this," he said.
"To be in the position we are in, to come back and give back to the smaller communities is unreal. It's unreal for us but also very rewarding for the kids as well."
He said visits like these can inspire the next generation of NRL superstars.
"It's massive for them," he said.
"We've got Trell here today and some other ex-NRL guys like Andrew Fifita and Willie Tonga and Ty Roberts.
"To come out here and put on a clinic on a day like this, even for a couple of hours, it's something they can remember for the rest of their life. It's a bit of an inspiration too, for them to chase their dream, whatever that may be."
And while he's of course eyeing an NRL premiership with the Sharks in 2024, there's still the thought of representing his Wiradjuri people at the Koori Knockout - which is held on the weekend of the grand final - in October.
This year's Koori Knockout returns to Bathurst for the first time since 2011 and Ramien said if he's not in the grand final, he'll be right here in town playing.
"The grand final would be the dream, if I'm not there, I'll definitely be at the Koori Knockout," he said.
"It's going to be a massive two weeks for Bathurst, for the Koori Knockout is massive for the Aboriginal community.
"I think it'll be massive for Bathurst in general, especially with the races a week after.
"It's not only going to be good for the Aboriginal community getting to connect that time of year, but good for Bathurst."
