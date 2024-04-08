Teammates heap praise onto Price, Bellamy after WYL opener

IT MIGHT not have been the result they wanted, but Bathurst under 15s representative side has put on a strong performance in its Western Youth League season opener.
The boys team suffered a 2-1 loss to Lachlan on Sunday at Proctor Park.
It was always going to be a tough assignment, with the 15s boys team playing up in the 16s team, team member Cameron Price said playing up makes for good competition.
"I think we showed that we could match it against them, it's just a shame that we didn't get the win," he said.
"We had a few chances, we just needed to improve.
"There's a lot more of the season to go, so we'll just keep on improving and hopefully we can crack a few wins."
The 14-year-old currently plays his club soccer with Collegians and he said he's enjoying the physicality of playing up.
"It's just that extra bit of physicality that makes it that little bit harder. Even the skill level [of Lachlan] is amazing and they're a great team to play against," he said.
He was quick to heap praise on teammate and Churches United club-man Nicholas Bellamy.
"He has a great shot, left and right food. He understands the game so well," he said.
Bathurst teammate Eli McKay was quick to praise the work of Price instead.
"He can kick a ball properly with both feet and he can dribble really well too," he said.
"And he's got that resilience that you need."
While McKay said his team has a "lot to learn", he said he enjoyed the game against Lachlan.
"We played well overall, just those things, those passes and everything, we need to improve on," he said.
"But hey, we're playing up an age group, so it is what it is. They've got the physicality over us, but we can hold our own."
