Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Photos: Were you cheering at the Oberon Tigers vs CSU Mungoes game?

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
April 10 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT WAS a good start to the year for Oberon Tigers players and supporters, with the rugby league team taking out their first game of the Woodbridge Cup season, 46-10.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Journalist

Journalist at the Western Advocate in Bathurst since May, 2021.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.