Photos: Were you cheering at the Oberon Tigers vs CSU Mungoes game?

IT WAS a good start to the year for Oberon Tigers players and supporters, with the rugby league team taking out their first game of the Woodbridge Cup season, 46-10.
They took to the field against CSU Mungoes at the Oberon Recreation Ground, with loads of supporters from both sides cheering on the teams.
Oberon's coach Dallas Booth was pleased with his team's efforts and is looking forward to the season ahead.
The game was held on Saturday, April 8, at Oberon after a last minute change of location, due to the amount of rain the Charles Sturt University fields received.
Oberon also proved victorious in the league tag game, with the women's team beating CSU, 14-0.
Spectators spent the day at the grounds, cheering on their friends and family who played in the teams.
Western Advocate photographer James Arrow attended the games and captured some photos of the fans on the sideline.
Are you in any of the photos?
