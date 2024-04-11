See the faces excited to be back at Proctor Park for the Western Youth League

THE WESTERN Youth League 2024 season kicked off on April 7, with friends and family of the players all pumped up on the sideline ready to cheer.
Everyone made their way to Proctor Park, with the Bathurst under 15s representative side taking on Lachlan.
While the local boys went down 2-1, they were still happy with their efforts, considering a lot of the players also competed up in the 16s team.
The players and their friends and families all enjoyed the first day back.
Everyone was cheering on the teams and catching up with friends.
One of the players Cameron Price, who is only 14, said playing up a grade is always a fun challenge and makes for some good competition.
And he credited the Lachlan team for their amazing skill level and being a fun team to play against.
Western Advocate photographer James Arrow attended Proctor Park and grabbed some shots of the players and their cheer squads.
Is there anyone in the photos you recognise?
