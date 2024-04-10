See who enjoyed the delicious spread at Abercrombie House's high tea

BATHURST residents and visitors were treated to a delicious high tea at Abercrombie House on April 7.
The local tourist attraction hosts multiple high teas each year, with 15 scheduled for 2024.
Guests are treated to a delicious spread of sweet and savoury treats and drinks, all of which they can enjoy surrounded by the historic ambience inside the house.
Those attending the high tea are able, and encouraged, to wander the grounds of the well-preserved property that was established in the 1870s, before and after their lunch.
From the glorious gardens, to the amazing architecture, and the fantastic fittings that compliment the furniture and decor inside the home, walking around Abercrombie House is like being transported back in time.
The house was built by Bathurst pioneers in the 1870s, and has been owned by the Morgan family since 1969.
With so much interest in the historic home, the Morgan family opened up the grounds to the public, and have been sharing their slice of history with Bathurst ever since.
Western Advocate photographer James Arrow attended the high tea and captured some photos of everyone enjoying the event.
